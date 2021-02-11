The 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S Keeps Over Performing Its Range Estimate, Even In The Cold

Screenshot : InsideEVs on YouTube

The all-electric 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S does not quite have Tesla-defeating performance on paper, especially after the EPA initially gave it a disappointing estimated 203-mile range. Real-world testing by InsideEVs reflects something different and backs up the decision to boost Porsche’s estimated range for the 2021 model year.

The Porsche Taycan 4S estimated EPA range for the 2021 model year was updated from 203 miles to 227 miles. Supposedly, the buying trends of customers helped boost the range, according to Porsche via Car And Driver, as most early buyers opted for the more efficient trim and wheel selections. I guess the EPA calculation didn’t expect that last year.

The latest InsideEVs Porsche Taycan 4S update reflects that the electric car’s tendency to over-perform on range efficiency in previous tests continues in cold weather conditions. Cold weather is known to often negatively impact electric vehicle performance and range as the battery components drop from the lower optimal range of around 60 degrees Fahrenheit.

Here’s how the Taycan 4S performed in the latest test from InsideEVs:

We cold-soaked the car outside overnight where the temperature was 8° to 10°F (-13° to -12°C) so the battery was completely cold by early morning when we headed out. The Taycan 4S handled the cold weather like a champ and finished up with 213 miles of range in these most unfavorable driving range conditions. Even in the cold weather, driving on snow tires at 70-mph, the Taycan 4S beat its EPA range rating by 10 miles.

The previous 70-mph test by InsideEVs in warmer conditions back in November allegedly resulted in a total driving range of 278 miles, or 75 miles over the EPA estimated range. While both highlighted tests so far have been for the 4S model, which is all-wheel drive and features Porsche’s unique two-speed gearbox, other testing has shown similar impressive over-performance across the Taycan lineup:

The 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S is EPA range rated at 203 miles per charge, but we’ve done multiple highway range tests with Taycans in all trim levels, and we are always able to drive much farther than the official EPA range rating. The Porsche Taycan is unique in that it’s the only EV that we’ve tested that consistently beats its range rating - and by a wide margin, in any range test we can throw at it.﻿



The point here is not to get lost in the specific numbers or margins of over-performance, but rather take home the knowledge that EPA range estimates have a lot of varying factors involved. When buying an EV, you should do your research on real-word testing and not just trust the spec sheets. Quite literally, your mileage will vary. Sometimes dramatically.

