The 2021 Porsche 718 Boxster And Cayman GTS Will Pack An Optional 4-Liter Punch

Bradley Brownell
Filed to:Porsche
Image: All Images Porsche

Porsche was today years old when it finally came to its senses and started to walk back the 718 Cayman and Boxster’s reliance on turbocharged flat-four power. If you don’t quite want to pony up the money for a Boxster Spyder or Cayman GT4, or you don’t want to deal with the harshness of their GT3-derived suspension, you can now opt for a GTS version of the Boxman twins with 4-liter flat-six power. Oh baby, this is good news.

Visually there is very little difference between the four-cylinder GTS and the 6 pot version, but the big improvement is in how quick it is and how it sounds. For one thing, the 4-liter sounds like a dream. For another, it makes 394 horses and 309 lb.-ft. of torque (sightly detuned from the Spyder/GT4 unit which makes 411 horseys but the same amount of foot lubs).

Both variants can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 4.3 seconds and reach a top track speed of 182 mph.

Like the other GTS models, the GTS 4.0 comes with a slightly lower suspension, PASM, Porsche Torque Vectoring, and Sport Chrono packages as standard. In Porsche world GTS also means black accents and a whole bunch of Alcantara. Crucially, however, the 4-liter variant comes with a mechanical limited slip differential.

These 4-liter heaters will be available to order from your Porsche dealer this summer. Pricing has not yet been announced, but expect it to fall between the 4-cylinder GTS which starts at $80,700 and the GT4/Spyder line which starts at $96,300. Pricey, but oh so sweet to drive.

Bradley Brownell
Jalopnik contributor with a love for everything sketchy and eclectic.

