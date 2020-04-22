The 2020 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance: Cancelled

Image : Bradley Brownell

The 70th world-famous Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance has been postponed until 2021 in the face of the ongoing covid-19 pandemic. Originally scheduled for August 16, 2020, the massive international automotive spectacle is the main tentpole of the Monterey Car Week festivities. Without the Concours, it’s unlikely that any of the other lesser events will continue this year.

Earlier this month, the first of the Monterey Car Week pillars to fall was Legends of the Autobahn, a festival for German cars hosted by the BMWCCA, he Mercedes- Benz Club of America, and the Audi Club of America. As soon as I saw this one had been cancelled for 2020, I did not hold out much hope for any of the remaining events to go on. It didn’t take long, just a week later, to get the word that Pebble Beach had come to the same conclusion.

“My heart goes out to all of the people who are involved in the Pebble Beach Concours and who are impacted by this decision,” said Concours Chairman Sandra Button. “Many of our entrants have been working on a special car for years, and this was to be their moment. Some of our overseas entrants were nearing the point of putting their cars on boats and planes, and their own travel arrangements have long been made. The same is true for many of our international cadre of judges.” “We thank all of the enthusiasts who have gathered at Pebble Beach time and again to renew long-standing friendships, celebrate great cars and give so generously to Concours charities — and who have already expressed their support for the coming celebration no matter the date.”

According to a release from the Concours, the car selection process was recently completed, and entrants were notified of their acceptance earlier in April. The acceptance letters were specifically for the 70th Pebble Beach Concours, and will extend until next year’s event. The now moved event will take place on August 15, 2021.

The planned featured classes will remain as planned, including classes for Pininfarina coachwork, Porsche’s famous 917, the Talbot-Lago Grand Sport, Miller racing cars, Iso, early electric cars, and the famed Carrera Panamericana.

This is one of the biggest events on the collector car calendar every year, and it will certainly be strange to see a year go by without a new Best In Show. But, the reality is, it simply wouldn’t be possible to safely host an event of such magnitude with thousands of attendees flocking to the famed 18th green.

There’s always next year.