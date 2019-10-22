The 2020 Mazda MX-30 Is An Electric Crossover With RX-8 Doors

Mazda today unveiled its first new battery electric vehicle in the 2020 MX-30 crossover du ring the Tokyo Motor Show. The MX-30 is rough ly the same size as Mazda’s upcoming CX-30, which fits into its lineup between the CX-3 and CX-5. Mazda has not yet unveiled the MX-30's powertrain, but it will have a 35.5-kWh lithium ion battery pack, if that helps. We don’t yet know range or power numbers.

The MX-pref ix has traditionally been used for the brand’ s sporty cars, which might indicate that Mazda is banking on this being a sportier sport utility vehicle. Based on the car’s profile, it could be a good bet to market it as something of a less expensive next-gen Porsche Macan EV.

“In any era, Mazda wants people to experience exuberant moments in life through cars,” said Akira Marumoto, Mazda’s Representative Director, President and CEO at the show. “We will co ntinue striving to deliver creative products and technologies so our customers will love and hold onto their Mazda for a long time.”

This is a quite attractive car, you know, for a CUV. Mazda’s design language carries over quite well to this car’s packaging. Throwing back to the long-dead RX-8 sports car, the MX-30 contains a pair of what Maz da calls “Freestyle Doors” with the rear door hinged at the rear and no B-pillar. It’s ballsy, but badass at the same time.

Like the outside, the interior is instantly recognizable as Mazda. Th e screen coming out of the dash, the seats, the st eering wheel, they’re all pretty standard Mazda fare. The news here is in the sustainably sourced natural materials, like cork, all over the inside of the car. I like that, and encourage others to follow Mazda’s lead.

Pre- orders are availa ble now for European markets with deliveries coming early next year . Common wisdom indicates this would be a shoe-in for the U.S. market as well, but those details have not ye t been released.

Neat car, now how about an electric M X-5 with a 200-ish mile range? That’d be rad.

