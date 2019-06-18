Photo: Lexus

The number of updates to the 2020 Lexus GX 460 can be counted on your fingers, but perhaps the most obvious one is the spindle grille. Or Predator-face, depending on your choice of science fiction. It’s less broken up by lines now, so it carries a similar effect to that of the Lexus minivan.

If you’ll kindly remember the 2019 version, that grille was broken up by a bunch of silver lines and then one larger, gray plastic line. It looked kind of a strangely shaped HVAC vent:

That car (pictured above) is only about a year old and it already looks dated. Funny how that works.

The update grille on the 2020 model (at the top of this post), however, fills all of that in with textured black plastic and it just looks more complete and unbroken. Maybe you’re still not a fan of it. I think it’s actually quite a bit kinder on the eyes.

Anyway, the GX 460 still seats seven with three rows of seating. You can get captain’s chairs for the second row on certain trims. It comes standard with a 4.6-liter V8 that puts down a claimed 301 horsepower and 329 lb-ft of torque. I will applaud Lexus for giving its car a name that makes sense with its hardware here. Cough, BMW, cough.

Lexus didn’t announce pricing for the 2020 GX at this time, but when you consider the 2019 GX costs a bit over $50,000, it’d probably be pretty safe to assume the new one will set you back by at least that much.

Lexus says that the GX is still the same, capable off-roader the previous version was. With permanent four-wheel drive, the power is sent 40:60 front to rear normally, but the ratios change depending on wheel slip. There’s a two-speed transfer case and a bunch of other assists to help you navigate both the Restoration Hardware parking lots and muddy off-road trails of America.