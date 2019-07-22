Photo: Hyundai

The sleek and sensuous 2020 Hyundai Sonata will have a hybrid version, which is better for the planet and your guilt. Hyundai seems like it wants to experiment with some new tech with it, too. This hybrid will come fitted a solar roof system. Now, where have I heard that one before?

Ah, yes. The Karma Revero, which has a solar roof that is claimed to “power the car.” We found that to be some marketing bullshit, by the way.



Hyundai makes no such claim about its solar roof. Instead, it says the roof is meant to “[recharge] the battery to increase travel distance while preventing unnecessary battery discharge,” according to a company press release.

Apparently, six hours of daily charging should increase the car’s travel distance by an extra 1,300 km (about 800 miles) per year. No further specifications about the solar roof were offered at this time.

The hybrid Sonata will be powered by a 2.0-liter gasoline engine that will work in conjunction with an electric motor. Total system output will be 192 horsepower.

Screenshot: Hyundai

The idea of a solar roof is neat, but I don’t think anyone should expect it to power the whole car. It should just be something a little extra, something that lets people utilize the roof of their car, which isn’t really doing anything else anyway expect keeping you dry or from getting sunburned. Give it a job!

As we’ve written before, the new Sonata looks fantastic. And now it’s technologically neat, too!