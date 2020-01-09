The 2020 Harley-Davidson GMC Sierra Proves Just Because You Have No Taste Doesn't Mean You Have To Buy Ford

Photos: Tuscany Motor Co. / Harley-Davidson

Up until now, Harley-Davidson has slapped its questionable styling treatments on a special Ford F-150—through Ford up until 2013, and then after through an aftermarket vendor. But Harley is branching out, and you can get the same tacky treatment on a 2020 GMC Sierra now.

Years ago, Harley-Davidson and Ford sold a co-branded F-150 pickup alongside other special F-150s like the King Ranch , etc. But in 2013, Ford backed out, and in 2019, Harley turned to Tuscany Motor Company, a specialty vehicle manufacturer, to continue styling Fords in the image of the motorcycle brand.

Since the divorce from Ford has been official for some time now, Harley’s decided to branch out with Tuscany Motor Co. and offer another modified pickup with the GMC Sierra, alongside the custom F-150.

The custom work for both trucks is just about the same, but the GMC will come with 22-inch “Fatboy” wheels that look like you just welded spokes to the truck’s brake discs, paired with 35-inch off-road tires, a BDS suspension lift and Fox shocks, a custom accent grille with orange flare and light bar in the front bumper, a functional ram air hood, illuminated deployable running boards, redesigned rear bumper with aluminum exhaust tips, and a tonneau cover, according to Motor1.

There’s a choice of three paint jobs, including Onyx Black, Satin Steel or Summit White. Inside the Sierra, I hope you like orange (we do, obviously). Tuscany Motor Co. has thrown in custom leather with Harley branding and a custom driver display. In total, the truck features 65 changes over a standard Sierra of similar spec.

The press release (viewed on Motor1 as it’s not on Tuscany’s site yet) doesn’t mention which powertrain the Harley version will get, but one hopes they wouldn’t bother with a ram air hood if you’re only getting a 2.7-liter turbo and not the available 5.3-liter V8. Jalopnik reached out to Tuscany for clarification, but since we’re talking standard, I’m assuming it’s also not the 6.2-liter V8 or the 3.0-liter diesel, either.

Tuscany limited the 2020 Harley-Davidson Sierra to 250 trucks available at select GMC dealers starting next month. It’s a $94,995 pickup, compared to the Harley-Davidson F-150's price of $97,415. The price also puts it almost exactly $50,000 over the cheapest 2020 Sierra (with the Elevation trim which comes with the fog lights) with the 5.3-liter V8 you can configure, which starts at $44,990.