The 2020 Genesis GV80 Is A Luxury SUV That Punches Above Its Weight

Image : Genesis

There is a new player on the scene with a full-sized three-row luxury SUV, as if the world needed such a thing. Korean lux brand Genesis has been building some incredibly well-adjusted automobiles, and its fans have been crying for an SUV model since the start. With a brand new RWD-based architecture, the GV80 looks ready to take on competitors costing far more, as is the Genesis way.

Based on these shadowy press images it looks like the GV80 is a criminal informant taking a clandestine meeting with its handler in a dark parking garage, but from what we can actually see the thing looks quite attractive. It’s not burdened by overwrought design, continuing the Genesis ethos there as well. It does have a massive gaping maw of a grille, but this might be the most cohesive use of such a large grille.

The GV80 certainly has the posture of a Mercedes GLS or a BMW X7, but with maybe just a tinge of panache cribbed from the Bentley Bentayga. I haven’t yet decided if this is a good thing.

But the interior looks incredible from these images. Surely it will be slightly cheaper to touch than it looks, and not quite on par with the Germans, but at the price you’ll pay, which is still a secret, you probably won’t care.

Drivetrain options have not yet been released, but being that it’s sharing a platform with the next-generation Genesis G80 , it would make sense that the 365 horsepower Lambda 3.3-liter turbocharged V6 and the 407 horsepower Tau 5-liter V8 would carry over from the sedan. As would the 8-speed automatic. The GV80 will come as RWD standard with an AWD option.

“Over the last four years, Genesis has established itself as a respected luxury brand with superior vehicle quality and a lineup of class-leading sedans with charismatic and discriminating style,” said William Lee, Executive Vice President and Global Head of the Genesis Brand. “With the launch of GV80, Genesis will elevate expectations for excellence within the luxury SUV market.”

“GV80 allows us to expand our definition of Athletic Elegance design language to a new typology, while retaining sublime proportionality and sophistication of form,” said Luc Donckerwolke, Executive Vice President, Chief Design Officer of Hyundai Motor Group.

The GV80 will officially launch to dealerships later this month in Korea, and will be rolled out globally shortly thereafter.