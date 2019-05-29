Image: Ford

The current generation of Ford’s deep-green, 480-horsepower movie car, the Mustang Bullitt, is back for another model year without any major changes—aside from a couple of numbers, that is. The 2020 Mustang Bullitt will run a buyer $47,810, or about $1,200 more than the last one.



You were hoping those numbers would be spec related, weren’t you? Darn.

CarsDirect reported the news on Wednesday, which a Ford spokesperson later confirmed to Jalopnik: That the content in the 2020 Bullitt will be carry-over from the 2019 model year, but that its base price will go up from $46,595 to $47,810 before Ford’s $1,095 destination fee—a bump of $1,215 for nothing more than a change in the model year, because we’re all suckers for a nostalgic purchase and a round number.

At their core, the current-generation Bullitts get 480 HP and 420 lb-ft of torque from a 5.0-liter V8, paired with only one transmission option: a six-speed manual. But even Ford’s $50,000 movie car has optional packages, meaning both of their prices are nothing more than a starting point.

It only takes a click of the toggle between the past model year and current one on any automaker’s build configurator to know that prices go up from year to year even if there isn’t new equipment in a car, but it often feels less significant than $1,200. The base Mustang Ecoboost Fastback went from $25,680 in 2018 to $26,395 this year, for example, which is a more digestible $715 price increase.

But when we’re in the $50,000, movie-car range, $1,215 probably doesn’t mean much in the long run anyway. Plus, it’s always so much cooler to say that your car is part of a model year from the future—until it isn’t anymore.