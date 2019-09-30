Image: FCA

The Dodge Charger is one of the survivors of the sedanpocalypse, and in terms of features, it is thriving. The newest iteration of the model, the Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody—the wide body being the new part—now has a price tag, and it’ll run you a casual $69,645 on the low end.

That’s plus $1,495 in destination charges, of course, because it has to look like it’s cheaper than $70,000 on the surface. Connotation and all.

Fiat Chrysler announced pricing last week, with the Hellcat Widebody nearing the top of the lineup that starts at $29,895 before destination for the V6 SXT trim. The only model above it is the 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody Daytona 50th Anniversary Edition, which has a slight horsepower bump and a huge bump in how many characters make up its name. It’s listed as $74,140 before destination charges, and all of the prices are here.

The Widebody gets the Charger Hellcat’s standard stats, with 707 horsepower, 650 lb-ft of torque and a claimed time of standstill to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds. That’s compared to its two-door cousin, the Challenger Hellcat, which Dodge bumped up to 717 HP. The slightly more expensive anniversary Charger will be four-door buyers’ only chance to get that elusive extra 10 HP, since it’ll come with a rated 717 HP and 650 lb.-ft. of torque.You’ll really be able to feel it.

The Hellcats are expectedly expensive, even for a sedan from a brand known for its old-but-still-new lineup. But what is money, when one can roll around town pretending to be a boomer who will have lived out their precious life before climate disaster strikes and social security tanks for the people who paid into it?

Oh, wait, you probably have to be an actual boomer to afford this. Never mind.