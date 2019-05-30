Image: (All Images) GM

Cadillac’s V-series is getting two new members in the small CT4-V to replace the ATS-V and the medium CT5-V to replace the CTS-V. Both receive smaller turbocharged engines and less power than the cars they ostensibly replace, but that’s for good reason. For one thing, Cadillac seems to hint that more hardcore versions of the CT4 and CT5 are coming, but for another, the focus with these two has been on balance rather than outright top spec power. By lowering the power and likely lowering the price along with that, Cadillac will certainly bring more V models to the masses.

Both new V models will receive the 10-speed automatic transmission, with power going to the rear wheels, though AWD will be optional on both. Importantly, both models will be tech forward, fitted with Cadillac’s new Magnetic Ride 4.0 and optional Super Cruise. These are all very good things.

The CT5-V will be powered by a 3.0-liter twin turbocharged V6 with an estimated 355 horsepower and a nice 400 lb-ft of torque. This is down significantly from the CTS-V’s ground pounding 640 horses. It would seem that this is actually more analogous to the last gen CTS V-sport.

Likewise, the CT4-V will make use of a 2.7-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder, an adaptation of the Silverado’s new 4-cylinder unit. The new engine is estimated to make 320 horsepower, and will spin up a proper mechanical limited slip differential.

“The new V-Series sedan lineup defines modern sophistication by combining luxury appointments with thoughtful technology and athletic refinement for the discerning enthusiast,” said Brandon Vivian, Cadillac executive chief engineer. “We are inviting even more customers into the V-Series family by adding a new level of elevated performance between our Sport models and the ultimate, high-performance track capability that the V-Series has grown to represent.”

Both models are built on GM’s updated Alpha architecture, which I have personally enjoyed in every iteration I’ve driven. With a focus on lighter weight (the CT4-V is a couple hundred pounds lighter than the ATS-V) and better balance of performance and luxury, these models will likely find a wider audience for the V sub-brand.

While I look forward to seeing what Cadillac has in mind for its upcoming fire breathers, this big four-cylinder CT4-V sounds like an absolute hoot to me. I’m interested to see how it drives.

“The new lineup expands the V-Series ethos, drawing more customers into the Cadillac Performance family, and the newest Vs are focused on elevated athleticism and luxurious refinement for customers wanting a dynamic daily drive,” said Mark Reuss, GM president. “And this is only the beginning of the V family. Cadillac’s passion for performance shines on a racetrack. Stay tuned.”