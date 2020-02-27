The 2020 Audi SQ7 Has 500 HP And Costs $84,800

Photo : Audi

Once upon a time, I queried why anyone would need an SUV with over 300 horsepower, but then I drove a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, so now I understand. The 2020 Audi SQ7 doesn’t have quite as much power, but it’s still a very respectable and excessive amount.



In the nose of the new SQ7 is Audi’s 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 that’s capable of producing a claimed 500 HP and 568 lb-ft of torque , according to a press release. Through the use of an eight-speed automatic, all that’s sent to the four wheels via the Quattro all-wheel drive system. Audi estimates the zero to 60 mph sprint to take just 4.3 seconds .

The car also has adaptive air suspension and standard all-wheel steering at low speeds, which should help the SQ7 corner a little more sharply in tight spaces such as parking lots, suburban streets, and the like. Owners will be able to differentiate their SQ7 apart from the crop of pedestrian Q7s with S-model bumpers, the single-frame grille, silver mirrors, quad-tailpipes, and 21-inch, dual-color wheels.

Inside, you’ll also find the SQ7 has Audi’s dual-screen, MMI-touch response system, with the upper display stretching 10.1 inches and the lower display stretching 8.6 inches . Furthermore, the gauge cluster is replaced by a 12.3-inch “virtual cockpit” display.

I actually just got done driving the regular Q7, so this is all very fresh and familiar to me. Expect a first-drive review on that soon. As a preview, the screens are nice!

And now we get to the price. It’s, uh, steep.

The Platinum Plus trim will run you $84,800 . The Prestige will set you back $90,400 . Those figures exclude the $995 for destination and other dealer charges.

But as Audis come, the SQ7 is a handsome one. I don’t know if those massive wheels will result in a comfortable ride, but you’ve also got air suspension. And you’ve got three rows of seats if you really need them.