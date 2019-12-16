The 2020 Audi A6 Allroad Wags On In America For $66,895

Photos: Audi

We’ve been really loud advocates of Audi keeping wagons in America, but now it’s time for everyone to swallow the pill that hurts going down, which is how much these things actually cost. The 2020 Audi A6 Allroad will start at $66,895.



The Allroad is back, for now, featuring air suspension just like the “good” old days. It shares the 335 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque turbo V6 from the regular A6, but sports more cargo room and, suspension in its highest setting, a 1.8-inch lift providing 1.2-inches of additional ground clearance that should help carry you on all roads, whatever those look like.

The price for the Premium Plus trim starts at $65,900, plus $995 as a destination charge, leaving you at $66,895. The Prestige starts at $70,400, plus $995, coming out to $71,395.

The regular A6 55 TFSI Quattro (the one with the V6) starts at $54,900 for the Premium trim, a trim the Allroad doesn’t get. The regular A6 Premium Plus starts at $58,600, so significantly less than the Allroad.

The $65,900 starting price for the A6 Allroad also compares to $45,100 starting for the Volvo V60 Cross Country, $65,150 for the Jaguar XF Sportbrake, and $66,100 for the Mercedes-Benz E450 4MATIC wagon.

But who’s going to buy one? The old Audi A4 Allroad peaked at 5,386 sales in 2013 before fizzling out in 2018, and the V60 Cross Country sold 2,930 cars last year. The previous A6 Allroad, the current E-Class wagon and current XF Sportbrake sales numbers are all typically grouped into their sedan-sibling general sales figures, so it’s hard to see how well those have done.

But if you want one, you should also be aware of the 20th Anniversary Edition in Gavial Green paint with grey “crossover” cladding, with Sarder brown Valcona leather on the interior and stainless steel pedals. It’s green and brown.

Here’s the one solitary (horrible) picture Audi included of the anniversary car. Buy it.