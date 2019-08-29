Audi has announced a series of updates for its 2020 model range, including a special “Final Edition” of the 2020 Audi A3. That’s a preposterous name for it though, because the A3 doesn’t appear to be going anywhere.

The 2020 Audi A3 Final Edition comes with special black or red leather “sport” seats in the front with contrast stitching, a different 3-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel, and door “puddle lights” that give your ride classy German underglow when you park. So not much for a “last hurrah,” but it doesn’t matter because it’s not the last of anything.

As Motor1 has pointed out, there’s already a next-generation Audi A3 deep in development testing. I guess, technically, we’re only saying goodbye to this generation of the A3, but the car really isn’t going anywhere. Mostly because young people buy them, and that’s worth more than liquid assets to a car company.

Yet again, a car company seems to be aggressively ignoring the meaning of words. I’m shocked, offended, hurt, and yes, most of all, weak.

Regardless, those Final Edition bonuses are stacked on top of standard 18-inch wheels, black exterior trim pieces, and a motion-sensing immobilizer for security on the Premium trim, or that plus a Bang & Olufsen sound system, rear-seat USB ports and high beam assist standard on the Premium Plus trim. The A3 is also now available in Quantum Gray—praise be for another gray color option on an Audi!

There’s a bunch of other boring standard feature changes on cars like the A6, A7, A8, Q5 and Q8, but the more notable update comes with the 2020 V10 R8, all of which now are claimed to be capable of exceeding a 200 mph track speed. Neat!