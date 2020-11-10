The 2020 Apina XB7 Will Shred A Track But Looks Hopelessly Ridiculous Trying It

What’s Bad?

2020 Alpina XB7 Photo : BMW

There is a moment while one is piloting such a large object to such high speeds where one begins to think about stopping, and that’s the moment where your thoughts as the driver shift from maintaining control to maintaining faith. But that is a moment of weakness we must all privately overcome while hurtling through the air. What does not help inspire confidence in stopping on the track is an interior covered in distracting shapes, screens and convoluted textures — a complaint I generally have about all of BMW’s current interior design language.

When it comes the XB7's real job of offering a padded, soft and rich experience to up to seven individuals, BMW’s approach is more is more. Alpina traditionally has toned down its interiors, and it has again here, but the tacky traces of BMW linger. I hate the crystal shifter, the shapes of the instrument panels on the dashboard lack any hint of elegance, and it looks like none of the main features were ever meant to be partnered with one another. That being said, those are BMW’s problems. Alpina’s choices of leather and wood trim are exquisite, just a shame about the rest of it.

I feel it’s important to note that the seats are excellent for track use, considering their intended purpose of heating, cooling and adjusting to be comfortable. The next day, I had my typical right-knee pain from where it naturally braces against the center column in corners, but otherwise I don’t remember moving at all in my seat on our go-arounds. It was easy to quickly get adjusted into a position and then completely forget about the seat, which is always ideal.