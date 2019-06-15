The 24 Hours of Le Mans is well underway, and pro photographer Jay Liu is there to capture all of the action. Jay has given us access to his full portfolio of images throughout the Le Mans weekend, freezing everything from the big speed of the hybrid Toyotas to the incredible liveries of the GTE Am class into larger than life images. I picked out a few of my favorites from the pre-race and from the first few hours of the race for you to enjoy, but you can see the rest of his work from the race right here.

There’s nothing better than a nicely composed slow shutter pan.

One of the greatest things about Le Mans is the incredible enthusiasm of the fans.

Don’t forget where you are. Le Mans is a big place.

Seeing double.

Glowing brakes make me smile.

You can’t see the rest of the grid in this photo because they’re all hiding behind the #BigM8.



Man, these are the liveries Ford should have been using all along. Shame.

I have no words.

Excellent livery on the JMW Ferrari. I love bright colors and weird shapes.

Goodnight, Mr. Aston. Goodnight.