The NASCAR Cup Series is arguably America’s premier level of motorsport — and it’s also the sport that brought us some of the most iconic paint schemes of all time. From Jeff Gordon’s Rainbow Warrior schemes to Dale Ear nhardt’s iconic Goodwrench sponsorship, there have been some cars that just look great. Today, I want to talk to you about the cars from the current 2022 season.

NASCAR differs from many European race series in one big way: The paint schemes and liveries frequently change from one race to the next. So, while some teams may run the same (or similar) schemes every weekend, many others change them out based on the sponsor of the weekend.

This year, paint schemes have become especially important thanks to the introduction of the new Next-Gen cars and the regulation that moved the side panel number from the center of the door toward the front tires. How teams have filled that space has varied from one race to the next — and the paint schemes below are the ones that took the cake.