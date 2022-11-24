The holiday season is upon us, which means it’s time to remember what all of our friends and family members like and enjoy in hopes we can indulge them in the perfect gifts for our respective holidays. If you’re not a motorsport buff but you still want to find a fun gift for that special petrolhead in your life, then you’ve come to the right place.

I’m a big race fan myself, so this is coming right from the heart. This is pretty much a comprehensive list of everything I wish I could get for the holidays (even though, as a Legally Grown Woman, I am now resigned to a life of cookware as gifts).