Quite possibly the most-hyped car of all time turned out to be a classically GM nickel-and-dimed turd. JSWilson64_g:

I had one, a ‘77, that I drove in high school in 1980-82. It was already totally thrashed from 3 years of mild daily use by the time I got to drive it. The interior plastic on those cars started breaking down almost before they left the factory. By 1980 our Vega had already lost both original interior door handles because the internal structures cracked and they pulled off the door. Also, the sun visors tended to drop into your lap at about 3 years of ownership. The sun played havoc on the awful vinyl seats, too. Every Vega in a junkyard around my hometown was stripped of any interior plastic bits in short order.

And that’s not even considering the awful engine, which was both anemic and unreliable. Or the suspension, the bushings of which were apparently made of toilet paper, based on the speed at which they broke down. Or the recirculating-ball steering that broke when the car was less than 3 years old and almost killed my stepmother. Or the brakes that failed and caused me to rear-end my buddy’s car in the school parking lot.

A truly awful car. And please, bear in mind, at about the time I began driving this car, my dad bought a new year-one Chevy Citation. That car was absolutely terrible, but the Vega went over that bar like Serge Bubka.