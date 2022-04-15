Always remember to verify certified checks and money orders with your bank! Reader As Du Volant can explain how easy it is for thieves to get away with this scam:

Someone sells a car on eBay, Craigslist, whatever. Say the price is $10,000. The “buyer” sends them a very well-made fake money order for an amount higher than the purchase price. $12,000 or so. Their excuse is they had the money order drawn up already for a previous sale that fell through, they made an honest mistake, any number of excuses. They ask for the seller to refund the difference.

Because the money order looked so legit, the seller’s bank accepted it and put the funds in their account. The seller then sends the “buyer” their refund. Two weeks later the money order comes back as fake and the seller’s bank reverses the deposit and pulls the funds out of their account. Now the seller is out thousands of dollars. They’ll never get it back because these scammers use fake names and PO boxes and often aren’t even in the US, and almost never get caught.