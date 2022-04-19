Don’t even go there.
This story was originally published on July 8, 2015
Yes, I drive that.
Whether you’re questioning why someone chose their daily driver or how they were able to afford it, you’re probably offending them.
Yes, I know my car is unreliable. Yes, I know it’s slow. Yes, I know it’s ugly and rusted, but what’s to you?
Suggested By: Garland
This one’s probably more United States specific. I know for a fact most of the population of the outside world has more motorsport knowledge than just “Jeff Gordon..?” Instead, they ask about Formula One, Michael Schumacher and Ayrton Senna!
Just kidding.
Suggested By: 3daywheelie
Because of the premium often associated with “more for less,” cars like Porsche’s GTS/GT2/GT3 models and BMW’s coupes often end up costing more than similar models with more doors or more options. The only response I have to this question is that if you’re questioning it, there’s a good chance you can’t afford it.
Suggested By: Chairman Kaga
How fast does it go where? What does it matter how fast it goes? Unless it’s a Citroen 2CV or you’re worried about being overtaken on your next visit to the local road course, I wouldn’t worry too much about the top speed.
Suggested By: vchengap
There are probably a bunch of reasons why the car in question doesn’t come in manual. Let me list a few:
Suggested By: Vin
As a Subaru enthusiast, this question hits home. It’s true, the owner’s manual doesn’t always have the best recommendations, but if you happen to have some sort of internet access, you have no excuse. Check the forums to see what others have been using successfully before bothering others, or worse... starting new and repetitive forum threads.
Suggested By: beharty
This is a question almost all of us have found ourselves asking each other, usually about Skyline GT-Rs and usually to no effect. Sometimes it’s because of safety regulations, sometimes it’s emissions regulations and sometimes it’s because the car wouldn’t sell. Unfortunately, if the car isn’t sold in the US, we won’t be seeing that car stateside for another 25 years.
Suggested By: alan
Possibly one of the most difficult and aggravating questions that can be asked of a car guy. I’m pretty sure my “favorite car” changes every hour. Possibly every half hour. And what type of car exactly are we talking?
Suggested By: MLGCarGuy
When it comes to fuel economy, there is an endless of controllable and uncontrollable variables in the real world which have a large affect on the numbers you’ll be seeing from each tank. Not to mention varying driving styles.
Suggested By: frogberg
Stop asking. The answer will always be
Porsche 944, uh, Subaru WRX, uh, I mean Miata!
Suggested By: burglar can’t heart click anything
