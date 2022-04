You went faster in these than in any real car you’ve ever driven.

This story was originally published on June 6, 2017

SLIDE #110.) The Hornet That Went To Daytona



As long as your time has been extended, you’re looking good.

Suggested By: themanwithsauce

SLIDE #29.) The Need For Speed: Most Wanted BMW M3 GTR



Even when things got a bit blurry, the sound of that M3 cut through.

Suggested By: 911TurboDreams