Two wheels good? Not with these mods.
This story was originally published on August 7, 2015
If you’re riding in such a reckless fashion where those around you want to call you in and report you, I guess this might just be the best option for you. Just hide your plate so police and other motorists can’t identify you!
Also an easy way to spot riders that have plans to ride like a complete ass.
Suggested By: PhilMills_Forgot_His_Burner_Key
Distracting to those around the bike, often ugly, lack style and most of all are just unnecessary. It’s like tuner street-glow but 10 times worse.
Suggested By: ZSpool
Ever wanted to go for that extra 007 look on your Harley? Now’s your chance!
Suggested By: GrannyShifter
The supporters of Get Back Whips often claim its a useful tool to show their club’s colors or to keep other motorists aware of the bikes existence on a roadway, but many law enforcement agencies seem to have another stance. Law enforcement agencies around the United States commonly look at Get Back Whips as a weapon and may actually take legal action to those riding with these accessories. Is it worth the risk?
Suggested By: DMCVegas
Some more sound on top of your already blaring straight-pipes? Yeah, no thanks.
Suggested By: 450X_FTW
Because other motorists don’t have enough trouble spotting you and predicting your moves on roadways already, so why not just make it impossible!
Suggested By: PhilMills_Forgot_His_Burner_Key
For any sort of public-road driving, this is surely one of the most dangerous mods you can make to a motorcycle. What’s the point then? Aesthetics? Yeah, okay.
Suggested By: burro president
I get it. We all get it. It’s incredibly important for motorcyclists to be seen, especially at night. But is the best way to make sure of that by annoying other drivers until they just let you pass them?
Suggested By: clutchshiftington
Why would people install a mod on their bike that is officially marketed as an “ape hanger?” Does that name not deter you enough? And surely it can’t be safe to drape your arms all the way up in the air and over those extended handlebars.
Suggested By: Brian, The Life of
Blaring down a residential street in the middle of the night? Blasting between lanes? Revving excessively at traffic lights? If you’re going to have this annoying mod, at least be considerate and respectful with it.
Suggested By: DennyCraneDennyCraneDennyCrane
