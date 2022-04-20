It’s hard to comprehend what the design teams of these ten cars had in mind. These are the ten cars with the worst proportions.
This story was originally published on August 12, 2015
It’s like the worst design characteristics of the Buick Rendezvous but magnified and made even worse! Simply just awful.
With the ability to be a decently well equipped economy 4x4, there were over 7000 of these little disproportionate things running around streets of North America. Weird styling lines, yes, but not completely unattractive. In fact, they attracted so much attention that Red Bull even decided to use them as the original Red Bull mobile.
The Magic Iris might not have the best proportions, but come on, does it really need to be perfectly symmetrical? Look at it! It even has a li’l pushbar on the front! I need one. Even if it does only go 34 MPH.
An egg-shaped cabin with some gaping breathing holes on the front-end, thrown on top of four unnecessarily large 21” wheels. “Ze Americans will love this!” said the lead designer on the GLE Coupe design team.
Why did Toyota decide to market a car that looks like someone lit a match to its rear-end? It’s understandable that they wanted something different and something futuristic, to match the car’s name and all, but they couldn’t tone down droopy styling lines in the rear, or the horribly aggressively angled front-end?
While its exterior stylings may work to enhance the interior space and comfort, they don’t work for the Multipla’s overall styling. It’s unique, yes. Hell, it was even on display at the Museum of Modern Art, but it is by no means a looker.
The South Korean attempt at the sporty cross-SUV segment, and it isn’t pretty. Maybe if it had some more chrome?
This 7000 pound car (can we still call it a car if it weighs that much?) has a huge snout and a relatively tiny cabin. Could you imagine how well this thing handled back in the day?
The face of an anteater and the slim, low-hanging greenhouse of a true late-70’s/80’s sports car. Where does it mesh?
We can’t really blame the car for this one, can we? It’s a six-wheel convertible god-sakes! How else are they going to fit that 8.2L, twin-turbo Cadillac V8 in there without making the whole rear-end disproportionate?
