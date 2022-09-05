Fire trucks are cool. They’re loud, red and form an integral part of what’s easily the best emergency service. But do you know what’s a step better than a regular fire truck? A firefighting plane.



And while many services across the country may turn to a neat little helicopter with a big bucket attached, some have much more specialized firefighting aircraft in their arsenal. So, to recognize some of the most fearsome firefighting planes out there, we rounded up 10 of the biggest and baddest that you can find in service around the world today.

From ex-military craft and reconnaissance vehicles to repurposed passenger planes, these are some of the biggest flying firetrucks on standby to keep disaster at bay .