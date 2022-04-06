If your morning commute needs a little bit of spice, then it might be time to put in the headphones and turn on a NASCAR podcast. We’ve put together a list of some of the best stock car pods you can find today to help you start your adventure.
The Dale Jr. Download
The Dale Jr. Download is a fan favorite NASCAR podcast. Hosted by Dale Earnhardt Jr. himself, it offers insight into the guests from one of NASCAR’s favorite drivers — and it’s sure to keep you entertained.
Door Bumper Clear
Door Bumper Clear is produced by the same company as the Dale Jr. Download, but in this case, the hosts are spotters Brett Griffin, T.J. Majors and Freddie Kraft, as well as industry insider Casey Boat. It, too, is packed with great insight and a lot of humor.
The Teardown
Longtime NASCAR journalists Jeff Gluck and Jordan Bianchi team up to talk all things NASCAR in The Teardown. It’s often one of the first podcasts released after a race, making it a must-listen for anyone who might have missed the action live — and that’s all alongside pre-race previews and interviews.
Stacking Pennies
Stacking Pennies is a NASCAR-produced podcast hosted by driver Corey LaJoie, and he often interviews drivers and breaks down the races that just took place. It’s great insight from someone deeply familiar with the sport.
The Racing Table
The Racing Table is produced by mechanics familiar with NASCAR who chat about all things racing. As a word of warning, the conversation isn’t always as focused as the highly polished podcast world you might be familiar with, but I guarantee you won’t get better stories anywhere else. The crew also hasn’t produced a podcast yet this year — but the backlog is still worth a listen.
The Racing Writer’s Podcast
Kelly Crandall is a writer for RACER, and instead of focusing directly on NASCAR action, she interviews drivers and other personalities who work within the sport to humanize all those names you might have heard but know nothing about.
Glass Case of Emotion
Another podcast that has sadly not been produced recently, Glass Case of Emotion was a project of driver Ryan Blaney, and it was a hell of a good time when it was around. For off-the-cuff analysis and incredible stories, this is the podcast for you.
A Lifetime In NASCAR
If you like a little context with your breaking news, A Lifetime In NASCAR is the pod for you. Helmed by writers and historians, this pod will help you understand the significance behind certain wins, regulation changes, and more.
Noah Talks NASCAR
Noah C. Cornelius hosts the podcast named after himself, and it’s a great one. Cornelius’ goal is to promote diversity and inclusion in the NASCAR world, whether that’s by interviewing drivers like Rajah Caruth aspiring teenage journalists. It’s a fun look at the sport.
NASCAR On NBC
As an official broadcast partner of NASCAR, NBC generally knows its stuff, and this podcast is no different. It follows a similar format to other pods, focusing on post-race, pre-race, and interviews, but it’s a great place to stop if you need a quick primer on what’s been going on in the NASCAR world.
