If your morning commute needs a little bit of spice, then it might be time to put in the headphones and turn on a Formula One podcast. We’ve put together a list of some of the best (currently active) F1 pods you can find today to help you start your adventure.
F1: Beyond The Grid
F1: Beyond the Grid is an official podcast produced by Formula One, and it’s one of the few places you’re actually going to hear an F1 driver get introspective in full-length, insightful interviews. If you’re in the mood for something a little serious, this is the pod for you.
Listen on YouTube, Formula One, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify
WTF1 Podcast
WTF1 is a collective of longstanding Formula One content creators known for producing everything from videos, memes, and blogs to now, podcasts. The WTF1 podcast focuses on a lot of the most recent F1 news and recaps — and it includes plenty of hot takes from the hosts.
Listen on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Audioboom
Shift+F1: A Formula 1 Podcast
Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify
Missed Apex Podcast
The Missed Apex podcast is a great blend of everything, from race recaps and breaking news reactions to interviews with longstanding members of the F1 scene. It’s a solid blend of fun and informative.
Listen on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify
Two Girls 1 Formula
Two Girls 1 Formula is a relative newcomer on the podcast scene, but this is one of my personal favorites. It blends news and race recaps with plenty of gossip, making it massively entertaining and a great breaking-in point for the new fans coming to F1 from the drama-heavy Drive to Survive. Their Instagram page is also a lot of fun.
Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts
Scuderia F1
Scuderia F1 is a fun but informative podcast that alternates between deep dives into the world of F1 news, race reactions, and special guest appearances with motorsport icons like James Hinchcliffe.
Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify
The Red Flags F1 Podcast
If you’re looking a “little slut who lives for drama,” you’ll love the Red Flags F1 podcast. Hosted by two longtime friends, this podcast not only covers F1 from every angle but it also draws in current cultural touchstones to make things even more entertaining.
Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify
For F1's Sake
You know when the hosts of a podcast have the kind of impeccable chemistry that just lets you know they’re good friends? That’s exactly what you get with For F1's Sake, a podcast that’ll have you laughing at every turn.
Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify
F1: Chequered Flag
This is one of the more “official” podcasts on our list, since it’s hosted by BBC’s 5 Live crew that includes Jennie Gow, Jolyon Palmer, Jack Nicholls, and Sam Bird — but it’s still a delightful listen (and has also been my catch-up savior when I miss a race).
Listen on BBC, Spotify, Apple Podcasts
Bring Back V10s
If you’re something of an F1 history buff like myself — or if you’re just in the mood for something more evergreen than a race recap — then you’ll love Bring Back V10s. This pod breaks down some of the most iconic moments in racing history, so you’ll never be without something to learn.
Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify
