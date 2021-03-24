That Mega Cargo Ship Stuck In The Suez Canal Drew A Huge Penis In The Ocean Before Blocking Major Trade Route

Image : Suez Canal Authority

One of the most important waterways in the world, responsible for 10 percent of global trade, is currently blocked by a mega container ship that ran aground as a result of intense weather. Naturally, the ship plotted a course before it went sideways that was unfortunate, to say the least.



Officials have been trying to free the Ever Given since high winds and a powerful sandstorm caused it to run aground Tuesday morning. Freeing the massive cargo ship certainly doesn’t sound like an easy task, as CNN reports:

The Ever Given, which is sailing under the flag of Panama, is lodged at the 151-kilometer (94-mile) mark of the canal after entering the the crucial East-West trade route on Tuesday morning. The container ship ran aground when it was approximately 6 nautical miles from the southern end of the estuary, Evergreen Marine, the vessel’s operating company, said in a statement. Eight tug boats are working to float and unblock the 59-meter-wide (193.5 feet) vessel, which was en route to the port of Rotterdam, after 40-knot winds and a sandstorm caused low visibility and poor navigation, the Suez Canal Authority said in a statement Wednesday. “The vessel is 400 meters in length and 59 meters in width, with a total tonnage of 224,000 tons,” the authority added.﻿

Officials with the Suez Canal Authority warned it could take a few days to free the Ever Given. Indeed, the tiny tugboats and construction equipment attempting to free the ship seem hilariously underpowered, but the canal officials seem to know what they’re doing. If it takes any longer, significant delays to shipping goods, as well as resources like gas and oil, could effect global markets.



The ship also made a few unfortunate navigational choices just before getting stuck and shutting down the vital global trade route, as Vice.com pointed out via John Scott-Railton, a researcher who checked out Vesselfinder.com.

The dick pic is pretty apt, considering how completely boned the ship currently is, along with the hundreds of vessels currently snarled in massive traffic jams at both ends of the all-important passage connecting the Red Sea to the Mediterranean Sea. At least 50 ships a day pass through the canal, according to the canal authority, and those ships have to stay put for the time being. Not a great solution, but the only one available at the moment:

We will update this story as it progresses.