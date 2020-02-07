Thank God I Discovered This Cute Free Acura Racing Game After Business Hours

Screenshot : Beat That ( Acura

Part of me feels bad for not blogging about this sweet retro-styled free online racing game earlier, so you could have used it to procrastinate, but think about how much more you got done today without it!

I’m not sure what was shaken up at Acura recently, but the company’s definitely messing with some atypical marketing and I am here for it. A few months ago, it repowered an old SLX SUV with RDX running gear, which is cool but random as hell. Now, Acura’s produced a little video game you can play right in a web browser.

It’s simple and fun, and I’m going to stop blogging shortly so I can play it some more . Here’s the link: Play Beat That.

I’m not sure if Acura’s objective is pure brand awareness or if loading the game installs some kind of malware that forces you to buy one of the brand’s cars, but, it’s probably fine.

Per the press release, apparently there are six levels:

Level 1: 1991 Acura NSX – 8-bit Beach

Level 2: 1998 Acura Integra Type R – Warehouse Complex

Level 3: 2020 Acura RDX A-Spec – Snowy Summit

Level 4: Acura ARX-05 Daytona Prototype race car – Grand Prix Circuit

Level 5: 2020 Acura NSX – Super Skyway

Level 6: Acura Type S Concept – Cyber Tunnel

I got 45.229 on the first one. Now that I know the next car is an ITR, I’m in for at least one more round.