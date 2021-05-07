Texas Dealership Caught Running A Secret Blackmarket For Guns And Ammo

Image : Covert Ford

Guns and Texas go together like peanut butter and chocolate. Or criminals and jail. Because that’s exactly where two general managers of one Texas dealership have ended up. The Miami Herald reports that the Feds busted them selling weapons and ammo out of their dealership.



From the Herald:

The car salesman opened the rear hatch of a black Ford Explorer at the Texas dealership, revealing three rifles and what appeared to be over 2,000 rounds of ammunition. Joshua Ellard had led the undercover officer to a more secluded area of the lot because, as he explained, he’d gotten into trouble before for doing gun deals at Covert Auto Group dealership in Hutto, according to court documents.﻿



A tip led federal investigators to set up a sting operation against Joshua Ellard and Craig Tondre, both general managers at a dealership in the ironically named Covert Auto Group out of Hutto, Texas.



Federal authorities set up multiple undercover purchases to confirm their suspicions. Ellard and Tondre sold weapons out of the back of a Ford Explorer registered to the dealership. How bold do you have to be to pull something like that? It gets even better, as the feds observed the same vehicle parked outside the house of Tondre. He used it as a personal vehicle.



Authorities say that initially, they would contact Ellard, who would have to get back to them while he coordinated with Tondre as to what inventory they had. Ellard even texted an undercover agent looking to buy a weapon that he could bring the agent their “inventory” for him to pursue. These men actually treated selling these guns as if they were cars.

Over the course of the weeks before the arrests, Federal agents managed to purchase an Aero Precision pistol, which is technically a machine gun and illegal under federal law, with the promise by Ellard of more weapons and silencers to come. He delivered on that promise , selling the agent a silencer and ammo for $1,100. The pair also sold agents three AR-style rifles in the last weeks before their arrest. One of the rifles was modified by Tondre at his home and brought to the dealership for purchase by the agent.

Both men were arrested on April 9. Ellard shouldn’t even have had access to these weapons as it was revealed that he served 15 years in prison for grand theft auto and second-degree murder. Both men have been fired from the dealership group, with the dealer denying any knowledge or involvement.

