The United States Virgin Island has been engaged since last year in litigation against JPMorgan Chase alleging that the bank profited from and helped finance the sex trafficking activities of JPMorgan Chase client the late Jeffrey Epstein. These activities included the practice of shuttling girls and women to Little St. James Island, located in the US Virgin Islands, leading to their abuse by Epstein and his clients.

Now, Telsa and SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk has been asked to turn over documents related to the case. According to a story by CNBC, the US Virgin Islands has thus far been unsuccessful in delivering the subpoena, claims that Epstein may have “referred or attempted to refer” Musk to the bank as a potential client. The subpoena was filed on April 28th.

In 2018, Epstein told The New York Times writer James Stewart that he had been advising Musk after the Securities and Exchange Commission opened a probe into Musk’s comments about taking the company private. When The Times reached out to Tesla for comment, the company strongly denied that claim, saying, “It is incorrect to say that Epstein ever advised Elon on anything.” Epstein had predicted to Stewart that “everyone at Tesla would deny talking to him or being his friend,” according to an article about their interview.

The report names a number of high-profile figures, including other leaders in the technology field who have also received subpoenas in connection with the suit.

As for its part in this, JPMorgan Chase has denied the claims put forth by the US Virgin Islands in the suit, which is similar to a separate civil suit brought by one of Epstein’s victims in Manhattan federal court.

Shortly after the US Virgin Islands suit was filed, the Governor of the territory fired the Attorney General who launched the suit, Denise George, without explanation.