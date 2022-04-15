One California Tesla owner was left shocked when his Model 3's screen froze while he was traveling on the freeway. The owner told L.A.-based ABC 7 that he was traveling at 83 mph and couldn’t use any of the screen-dependent technologies in his Tesla.

Javier Rodriguez said he was traveling on the 10 freeway just outside of Palm Springs at roughly 83 mph when the screen froze . Everything from the windshield wipers to the air conditioner to the hazard lights simply stopped working. From the report:



I noticed that it started to get hot in the car and there started to be a weird scent coming. I was nervous that if I were to brake a whole lot that I wouldn’t be able to gain the speed again to keep up with traffic and get around cars. I was nervous somebody was going to slam into me.

Even the accelerator wasn’t responding, s o he couldn’t speed up to get out of the way of traffic, nor could he signal to change lanes. Luckily, the brakes still worked, something surprising in a car where even the glove box is opened electronically.

But with the car having been stuck at 83 mph, Rodriguez says slowing down didn’t make him feel any better. Somehow a California Highway Patrol officer was able to help him off the freeway, and the Model 3 was able to reboot. Rather than continue driving, he had the car towed to Tesla (like any person that values their life would do ) in hopes that he’d find out just what the hell was going on with his Model 3.



Tesla claims to have fixed the car, but the reason given to Rodriguez for the car freezing up is the same thing they wrote in their report: “Diagnosed and found poor communication from charge port door causing power conversion system to shut off in order to protect on board components during drive.”



I reached out to both Tesla and CHP and neither have responded as of this posting.

Now Rodriguez is left wanting more answers. If their explanation for the freeze-up is true, this kind of thing could happen again at any time.

​" I need more explanation. I’m on the freeway and this happens at 83 miles an hour. Everybody is trying to say, ‘Well we fixed it. We fixed it,’ but I need an explanation” he says.

