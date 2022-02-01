Tesla just launched their latest in-car gadget for China, and people clearly really wanted it… after selling out in minutes . The ‘TeslaMic’ is made to be used with Tesla’s karaoke system. There’s a catch. Right now, it’s only available in China.

Tesla is currently pushing its ‘Chinese New Year’ software update in China, and they’re releasing their own microphone to go along with it.

The TeslaMic is designed to work with Leishi KTV – a karaoke system that’s being included as part of the car’s OS update.

If you’re reading this and in China, the TeslaMic will cost you 1,199 Chinese Yuan – or about $188.

The microphone has proved to be incredibly popular among Chinese Tesla owners. In fact, the web page to order it on has been crashing since its release. People just really want to hold onto something in their cars that isn’t the wheel.



The TeslaMic is meant to pair automatically with the car. It even comes with sound modes to help out the nerdy tone- deaf singers who would buy this.

Tesla first released ‘Caraoke’ on its V10 software in 2019, but this new update using Leiski KTV’s interface in China is much more in depth. Why Tesla felt consumers weren’t satisfied with sing ing along to music the old fashion way – you know, by just sing ing – is beyond me.

There’s no word on if you can use this feature while driving. It’s most likely intended to be used when parked – especially while charging. However, that probably won’t stop anyone from making a workaround and becoming a menace to society by using the feature while actually driving.

As we said, the TeslaMic is only available in China right now, but that may not always be the case. Recently, the automaker expanded its U. S. trademark to audio products. That means Tesla could be getting ready to launch the microphone here in the U.S. Great.