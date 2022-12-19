We may earn a commission from links on this page.

A Texas-based Tesla parts supplier is facing hundreds of thousands of dollars in OSHA fines for unsafe working conditions, according to Automotive News.

Simwon NA Corp., a subsidiary of South Korean Myung Shin Industries Co., is facing $298,000 in fines because the company allegedly ignored concerns put forth by workers at the plant. OSHA reports the company also “willfully exposed them to hazards related to unsafe machine operation, potential falls and a lack of personal protective equipment.”

B ased in Kyle, Texas – Simwon NA supplies doors for vehicles like the Model Y to Tesla’s Gigafactory in Austin. The two plants are about 30 minutes away from each other. The Gigafactory is facing its own OSHA complaints, as well. Workers there are alleging they face unsafe working conditions and wage theft.

“OSHA found that — despite concerns voiced by its workers — Simwon NA Corp. ignored serious safety issues, putting its workers at risk,” Casey Perkins, OSHA’s area director in Austin, said in a statement. “The company must act quickly to comply with federal safety standards before an employee suffers serious injury or worse.”

Automotive News reports that OSHA identified one violation for “failing to control hazardous energy to prevent sudden machine startups” back in June. 12 more “serious citations” followed concerning several safety procedures.

OSHA has given Simwon NA 15 business days to comply to the citations or request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director and dispute the findings.



The outlet reached out to the company for comment, but didn’t get a reply. Any request for comment to Tesla would be done in vain, considering the automaker does not have a public relations department.