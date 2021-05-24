Tesla Found Guilty Of Throttling Charging And Battery Capacity In Norway

Image : Tesla

Tesla releases OTC (Over The Air) updates to add features and, more importantly, increase range, but apparently, Tesla doesn’t use the technology only to benefit to its customers. A court in Norway found Tesla guilty of not only limiting charging speeds but also battery capacity, Electrek reports.

The court ruled that the company has to pay a total of $16,000 to each affected customer, the owners of Model S and Model X cars with the 85 kWh battery. Tesla discontinued the 85 kWh battery packs back in 2016.



For the past couple of years, owners have been reporting a drop in range following a software update released in 2019. There are whole Reddit threads and threads in owner forums with owners discussing the significant drop in range after the update. One owner who started the thread on the owner forums said he saw a loss of 20 km or 12.4 miles of range within two weeks of downloading the update.



A class-action lawsuit was filed in California the same year over the update. In it, owners accuse Tesla of introducing Battery Voltage Capping in vehicles that received the update. This seems to be the exact thing that has happened in Norway.



Tesla can appeal the ruling in Norway in the next few weeks. The company told Electrek that the update was intended to “protect the battery and improve battery longevity” . The class-action suit in the U.S. is ongoing.

