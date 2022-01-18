There’s likely a lot of effective methods to deal with unreasonable anger and rage one may feel while driving, and while these various methods have their own specific benefits and challenges, I’m going to go out on a limb and say that firing a gun 10 times into a crowded intersection is not one of the better ways to deal with this issue. Maybe someone should have clued in Tulsa, Oklahoma-area 30-year-old Brian Chintharsy to this hot little tip, because that’s exactly how he handled getting oh so angry at some people in a Kia Sportage. He’s been arrested now.

Because we live when we live, the alarming incident was caught on video:

The little girl’s frightened voice in that video makes this one hit a little harder, too.

It’s not really clear exactly what that second-gen Sportage’s driver did to anger Chintharsy so much, if they even did anything, but whatever it was, judging from the lack of any damage to Chintharsy’s Acura or any other cars or anything that even resembled a major issue of any sort, I really don’t think whatever predicated this was an execution-level offense.

In fact, I’d have to do my research, but I can’t think of any traffic-related behaviors that merit a summary, public execution.

Other video angles of the incident don’t reveal much more, other than confirming that the shooter is an unstable idiot who shouldn’t be allowed near a Nerf gun, let alone an actual firearm:

Seriously, what the hell could that guy possibly be thinking? He punches the Sportage’s door, then whips out his gun and lets loose into a sea of people and cars. Did he just stop after that tenth shot and think “Well, that settles that! Job well done, Bri-dawg!”



It’s incredible that nobody was hurt, considering how many people were in all those cars in the direction he was miserably flinging his rage-bullets. Some cars were damaged, though.

Despite his car and license plate being quite visible from the videos, it took Chintharsy’s sister convincing him to turn himself in to get him arrested. He’s currently jailed, on Assault and Battery with a deadly weapon charges.

What a jackass. This guy shouldn’t have a gun, or a car, or maybe even access to a stapler.