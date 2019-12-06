TEN Publishing Kills 19 Automotive Print Publications Including Automobile [Updated]

Screenshot : TEN Publishing

TEN Publishing, the publisher behind enthusiast magazines like Motor Trend, Hot Rod, Automobile, and a lot more, has announced it is shutting down print operations for 19 of its 22 titles next year.



The three remaining titles that will continue to publish in print are Motor Trend, Hot Rod, and Four Wheeler, according to a memo from MotorTrend Group president and General Manager Alex Wellen seen by Folio Mag.

Back in 2017, Automobile Magazine underwent a very questionable relaunch that evidently was not enough to keep it alive.

Here is the full list of the 19 publications ending their print run.

4-Wheel & Off-Road

Automobile

Car Craft

Chevy High Performance

Classic Trucks

Diesel Power

Hot Rod Deluxe

Jp

Lowrider

Mopar Muscle

Muscle Car Review

Muscle Mustangs & Fast Fords

Mustang Monthly

Street Rodder

Super Chevy

Super Street

Truck Trend

Truckin’

Vette

Update, 6:40 p.m.: Here’s a statement sent to Jalopnik from TEN that doesn’t clear too much up:

﻿TEN Publishing Co. announced today that it will discontinue publishing 19 of its 22 automotive print titles by end of year. MotorTrend Group provides all of the editorial and sales support for those publications. At MotorTrend Group, we remain committed to providing our fans and advertisers quality automotive storytelling and journalism across all of our content platforms and we are doubling-down on our best-in-class digital product experiences, while maintaining our support of the three most popular, profitable and strategic brands across digital and print – MotorTrend, Hot Rod, and Four Wheeler.

Update, 7 p.m.: Jalopnik has learned that digital coverage for the shuttered print titles will continue.

Here’s more from the memo via Folio Mag:

“It was announced today that TEN Publishing will discontinue publishing 19 of its 22 automotive print titles by the end of the year,” wrote MotorTrend Group president and GM Alex Wellen in the memo. “I know this is difficult news, but I want to assure you that we remain committed to you and your pursuit to deliver quality automotive storytelling and journalism across all of our content platforms.” MotorTrend Group, a joint venture formed in 2017 and majority owned by Discovery, Inc., comprises the digital and video businesses of the company formerly known as The Enthusiast Network, whereas TEN Publishing controls those brands’ print magazines. Under a licensing agreement, MotorTrend Group provides editorial and ad sales support to TEN, producing content for both MotorTrend Group’s digital platforms and TEN’s magazines.﻿



It’s unclear if the shuttered titles from TEN Publishing, formerly known as The Enthusiast Network, will continue publishing work online, and it’s also unclear what will happen to their current employees.

Jalopnik has reached out to TEN for more details and will update this article when more information is available.

The move follows an alarming trend in the automotive print world following the shuttering of Autoweek’s print operations and acquisition by Hearst Magazines back in October, and a restructuring at Car And Driver last year that saw over a dozen staffers laid off.