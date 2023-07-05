These Are The Worst Adventure Tourism Disasters

For as long as there have been people, there have been the adventurous types. You know, the individuals that will push things closer and closer to the edge to get their kicks. These are the kinds of people that climb mountains, trek to the poles and undertake all manner of outlandish expeditions.

Advertisement

But with advances in technology, and an increasing number of super rich people with oodles of disposable income, entry into the exclusive club of explorers has been easier to come by. Travel agents can book you a helicopter that can drop you on the Antarctic peninsula, you can get a flight to the depths of the Himalayas and off-road adventurers edge ever closer to active volcanoes around the world.

But despite the easy access, trips like this remain a risk and the dangers of such outlandish travel were plain to see when the OceanGate Titan submarine went missing earlier this month. But that disaster was the latest in a long line of mishaps that have befallen some of the most outlandish tourist destinations. Here are ten other adventurous trips that have been hit with disaster.