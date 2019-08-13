Illustration: Fusion

Cars are more than just hunks of metal that get us from point A to point B. The best ones have unforgettable stories to tell. From a 94-year-old Tuskegee Airman whose life was full of racing glory to a pool shark with a proclivity for Jeeps to a woman who swears her cars are cursed, this podcast is where you can hear some of those stories.

I’m pleased to let you know that Tempest, the car podcast that premiered on Jalopnik last year and is hosted and produced by longtime contributor David Obuchowski, has returned for a full second season that launches today. For various complicated and boring reasons having to do with our corporate reorganization this year, it’s no longer a Jalopnik production. But our man David O. is carrying the torch just fine with new partners at Acast, and if you tune in you’ll hear from a lot of familiar folks.

You’ll hear from David Tracy, pontificating on allure of Jeeps; Alanis King and Kristen Lee, on what it’s like to be a female journalist in a coverage area still dominated by men; and Andrew Collins, who’s living proof that your first year of marriage is probably the toughest.

It’s more than just Jalopnik, too. David O. is here with stories about road rage, the culture of CB radios in the 1970s and coming back to the thrill of speed after personal tragedy. Like season one, this round of Tempest will be funny, heartbreaking and utterly human, just like our inexplicable love of cars.

You can, and should, check out Tempest Season 2 on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and wherever else you get your podcasts. Check out the first episode at Acast below.