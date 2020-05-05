Tell Us What You Have Been Reading Lately

Photo : Bradley Brownell

After using the last seven weeks to binge the entire Breaking Bad anthology on Netflix, I’ve drained my entire being of feeling and needed something to lift my spirits, even slightly. On Sunday I committed myself to a screen-free day and spent much of it out in the sunshine of my fenced backyard reading a good book. In this case, it was a discarded first-edition copy of Brock Yates’ awesome book Sunday Driver.

I’ve read Sunday Driver before, but it’s been maybe a decade since I last picked it up, and I felt like revisiting it. It’s been sitting in my bedside drawer for two years since I first decided that, and I picked up a copy for something like three dollars shipped on eBay. I think it may have been pulled from the trash, as the inside cover is stamped with “ DISCARDED From the Nashville Public Library” and a date stamp of February 22, 2006.

In any case, it’s one of my favorites, as it chronicles Mr. Yates—then Executive Editor of Car & Driver—on his journey to compete in professional grade racing in the SCCA’s Trans Am series of the early 1970s. I’ve always been fascinated by Yates’ journey from the typewriter to the steering wheel of a 500-horsepower Camaro racer . Those were hectic days in racing, and it’s interesting to hear a first-hand telling.

Anyhow, tell me what automotive literature you’ve been consuming lately. If I keep plowing through a book per weekend , I’m going to need some recommendations!