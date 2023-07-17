Tell Us About Your Worst Car Project

It’s summer. The temperatures are climbing, and the days are getting longer. If you can spend time outdoors, it seems like the perfect time to get that idea for your car off the ground. Maybe you have something minor in mind, like swapping out the front seats or adjusting your headlights so they aren’t blinding to other drivers. However, you might have thought about buying a dream car that needed some work to get running.

The question I have in mind today is what car project was the absolute worst. You could have bit off more than you can chew. Now the aftermarket keyless ignition you planned on installing is collecting dust in your garage, but the original turnkey ignition switch just doesn’t quite work right after it is put back in its home . It’s just hypothetical, of course. I would never do anything like that.

Advertisement

Don’t be shy to share your worst project in the comments. We have all been there at one point or another. Unfortunately, some of us have to stare at our unfinished or failed projects in the garage and wonder if we’ll ever have the money or time to pick them back up again. I’m sure your stories will make me even more grateful that I never bought a car as a project.