Tell Us About Your Dream Motorcycle Garage

bcbrownell
Bradley Brownell
Filed to:Motorcycles
MotorcyclesBMW K1Dream GarageCountersteer
Illustration for article titled Tell Us About Your Dream Motorcycle Garage
Photo: Bring A Trailer
CountersteerYour true stories of good and bad things that happen in cars.
Okay, it’s time to dream a little. You’ve had the weekend to mull existentialism, now it’s time to think about two-wheeled conveyances that you’d like to join your garage for shenanigans, hooliganism, and chicanery. Earlier today I was waltzing around a multi-brand motorcycle dealership showroom—Fox Powersports in Grand Rapids, Mich.—trying to figure out which of the bikes there I’d most like to take home while the one I was riding had a service.

From their inventory, I determined that I’d most want a Harley Livewire, a Triumph Rocket 3 R, a Vespa Elettrica, and a Ducati Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak. But let’s open this up a little bit to any bike from all time back to this history of ever. If you had room for eight wheels (or I suppose nine if you had to have a trike, but please don’t), and a totally unrealistic budget to buy them all, what would you pick?

I’ve always had a soft spot for the ketchup-and-mustard BMW K1 pictured above, so that would probably need to be in there. My honest-to-god dream bike is an OG 1981 Suzuki GSX1100 Katana, so throw that in there. The LiveWire is maybe the best bike I’ve ever ridden, so I’d have to have one of those. And then it would be a toss up between a cute commuter like the Vespa or a long-hauler like the Multistrada. I still haven’t decided, and I’m not sure I ever will. Oh shit, I forgot how great the Indian FTR1200 is. Maybe my dream garage needs space for more than four bikes? What’s the rule? The formula to determine the correct number of bikes to own is N + 1, where N equals the number of bikes you currently own. Yeah, that sounds right.

Okay, so enough about me. What bikes would populate your dream garage?

Bradley Brownell

Jalopnik contributor with a love for everything sketchy and eclectic.

