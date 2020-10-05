Tell Us About Your Dream Motorcycle Garage

Photo : Bring A Trailer

Countersteer Your true stories of good and bad things that happen in cars. Prev Next View All

Okay, it’s time to dream a little. You’ve had the weekend to mull existentialism, now it’s time to think about two-wheeled conveyances that you’d like to join your garage for shenanigans, hooliganism, and chicanery. Earlier today I was waltzing around a multi-brand motorcycle dealership showroom— Fox Powersports in Grand Rapids, Mich.— trying to figure out which of the bikes there I’d most like to take home while the one I was riding had a service.

Advertisement

From their inventory, I determined that I’d most want a Harley Livewire, a Triumph Rocket 3 R , a Vespa Elettrica, and a Ducati Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak. But let’s open this up a little bit to any bike from all time back to this history of ever. If you had room for eight wheels (or I suppose nine if you had to have a trike, but please don’t), and a totally unrealistic budget to buy them all, what would you pick?

I’ve always had a soft spot for the ketchup-and-mustard BMW K1 pictured above, so that would probably need to be in there. My honest-to-god dream bike is an OG 1981 Suzuki GSX 11 00 Katana, so throw that in there. The LiveWire is maybe the best bike I’ve ever ridden, so I’d have to have one of those. And then it would be a toss up between a cute commuter like the Vespa or a long-hauler like the Multistrada. I still haven’t decided, and I’m not sure I ever will. Oh shit, I forgot how great the Indian FTR1200 is. Maybe my dream garage needs space for more than four bikes? What’s the rule? The formula to determine the correct number of bikes to own is N + 1, where N equals the number of bikes you currently own. Yeah, that sounds right.

Advertisement

Okay, so enough about me. What bikes would populate your dream garage?