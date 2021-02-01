Talking State Sponsored Grand Theft Auto On The Fourth Episode Of Our Radio Show 'Ten & Two'

Illustration : Jason Torchinsky

We had a bit of a hiatus for the holidays, but now we’re back with a brand new bag. It’s time again for another episode of Ten & Two with everyone’s favorite radio car fanatic. That’s me, by the by. This time I’m bringing you a very interesting story of international automobile theft. That’s right, it’s all about the time North Korea stole a shitpot of Volvos from the Swedish government! We’ve covered this story before, seven years ago, but this time it’s in convenient bite-sized radio show format!

Go ahead, click the play button. You know you want to. This whole episode includes a brief history of the Korean peninsula , the economic situation of both North and South Korea following the Korean war, why Sweden wanted to work with the Kim Il Sung regime in the first place, and how it all fell apart. Place your hands at 9 and 3 for the best listening experience.

You can currently listen to the fourth episode of Ten & Two right here on Spotify, but it should also be available to listen on your favorite podcast app. Just search for KWNK 97.7FM and the full suite of the studio’s podcasts is right there at your fingertips. Look through the list for my name or Ten & Two to find the latest episodes. It’s pretty easy, but if you need help, drop me a line. I’d be happy to lend a hand.



My next studio appointment is this weekend to record the next episode, and once again I am asking you for your questions. The topic of episode five is a secret , so look out for that! Of course I’ll be answering your questions, so please prepare to leave your detailed question or comment on our voicemail box with our new Google voice number 775-266-8376. Your question may be used on the show as an audio file, so please do ask it in your very best Tiff Needell.

If you prefer to write your question out, you can email it to asktenandtwo@gmail.com or just drop it in the comments section below this post. I’ll do my best to answer as many questions as I can within the hour timeslot constraints.

If you live in Reno and want to listen live on your radio, tune in to KWNK 97.7 FM every Saturday at 10AM with reruns airing the following Monday. We’ll have two new episodes every month, get it, it’s on at 10 and there are 2 of them. Anyway, the station is also available to listen live all over the globe at KWNKradio.org.

As always, thanks for listening; shoutout to the Tappet Brothers; and see you around the bend.

