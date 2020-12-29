Tackling Winter Driving On The Third Episode Of Our Radio Show 'Ten & Two'

Illustration : Jason Torchinsky

It’s time again for another episode of Ten & Two with your favorite radio wise guy. Uh, that would be me, naturally. This time I’m bringing you the collected wisdom of my years driving in the snow and ice to help you get through this already rough winter safely and securely. Go ahead, click on the play button. You know you want to. Just do it.

This whole episode is dedicated to winter driving tactics, and includes some great advice from the whole Ten & Two audience, who chimed in with some awesome pointers. Should you put winter tires on your car? What about studs? What safety gear should you keep in your car for the winter? Those answers and WAY more on this episode. Place your hands at 9 and 3 for the best listening experience.

You can currently listen to the second episode of Ten & Two right here on Spotify, but it should also be available to listen on your favorite podcast app. Just search for KWNK 97.7FM and the full suite of the studio’s podcasts is right there at your fingertips. Look through the list for my name or the Ten & Two to find the latest episodes. It’s pretty easy, but if you need help, drop me a line. I’d be happy to lend a hand.

My next studio appointment is this weekend to record the next episode, and once again I am asking you for your questions. The topic of episode four is about an automaker striking a deal with North Korea, so look out for that! Of course I’ll be answering your questions, so please p repare to leave your detailed question or comment on our voicemail box with our new Google voice number 775-266-8376. Your question may be used on the show as an audio file, so please do ask it in your very best Jeremy Clarkson “... in the world” voice.

If you prefer to write your question out, you can email it to asktenandtwo@gmail.com or just drop it in the comments section below this post. I’ll do my best to answer as many questions as I can within the hour timeslot constraints.

If you live in Reno and want to listen live on your radio, tune in to KWNK 97.7 FM every Saturday at 10AM with reruns airing the following Monday. We’ll have two new episodes every month, get it, it’s on at 10 and there are 2 of them. Anyway, the station is also available to listen live all over the globe at KWNKradio.org.

As always, thanks for listening; shoutout to the Tappet Brothers; and see you around the bend.