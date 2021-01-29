Suzuki Teases What May Be The New Hayabusa And It Has A Gorgeous Instrument Cluster

Screenshot : Suzuki Global / YouTube ( Other

Suzuki’s king of the 1990s motorcycle speed wars has fallen on hard times. The Suzuki GSX1300R Hayabusa was discontinued in Europe in 2018, and American enthusiasts wondered what was going on when it didn’t show up in Suzuki’s 2021 model line .

Not to worry. I t appears the famous Hayabusa is only evolving.



Suzuki uploaded a dark sneak peek of an “all-new” model on its YouTube channel.

The only real detail the video provides is that a new motorcycle reveal will take place on February 5 during the Suzuki Motorcycle Global Salon. Suzuki is being coy, but t he shape of that bike seems pretty Hayabusa. One thing is for sure, this bike is properly fast.

The video shows the motorcycle pegging the speedometer. It’s a very pretty instrument panel , with an array of analog dials and a display in the center. The display shows that this bike is equipped with the Suzuki Drive Mode Selector engine management system. This system lets riders choose engine mapping and power delivery for the riding conditions. Check it out!



So while not much is known about this motorcycle, it definitely has some neat technology.

Rumors have been all over the place about what the next- generation Hayabusa could be, but Suzuki remains tight-lipped about the it s future. A real update is certainly overdue, as the beast of a superbike has been treated to only mild updates over its impressive two- decade run.

P roducing a motorcycle practically unchanged for very long does come with drawbacks. Most recently, the Hayabusa ran into problems meeting Euro 4 emissions regulations, leading to its discontinuation in Europe, Cycle World reported . The remaining Hayabusas were shipped off to North America, giving the motorcycle another two years of life. Then the bike didn’t show up in Suzuki’s 2021 line, leading some to wonder what will happen to the famous two-wheeler.

We’ll be watching Suzuki’s Motorcycle Global Salon on February 5.

