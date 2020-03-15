Drive Free or Die.
Subscribe
Truck Yeah

Suzuki New Zealand Converts Jimnys Into Tiny Flatbed Trucks

Antti Kautonen
Filed to:suzuki jimny
suzuki jimnysuzuki jimny utesuzuki jimny pick upsuzuki jimny mini truck
813
5
Save
Illustration for article titled Suzuki New Zealand Converts Jimnys Into Tiny Flatbed Trucks
Photo: Suzuki New Zealand (Driven)
Truck YeahThe trucks are good!
PrevNextView All

Last Sunday, we wrote about the fascinating Suzuki Jimny museum which has been set up in Japan. It features a wide range of Jimny models within its walls, but here’s something it might not have quite yet. A new Jimny mini truck conversion!

As reported by Driven.co.nz, Suzuki New Zealand is converting 2020 Jimnys to “utes” by cutting off the rear section of the vehicle’s cabin and replacing it with a tiny aluminum bed. There’s now a neatly trimmed wall behind the front seats, which have instantly become the only seats. It’s all certified and official as it’s done by the local Suzuki importer, which we take to mean the warranty remains unaffected. To underline the truck’s working attitude, it’s only available in base spec and with the 5-speed manual gearbox, with steel wheels and halogen headlights and without climate control or touchscreen infotainment.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled Suzuki New Zealand Converts Jimnys Into Tiny Flatbed Trucks
Image: Suzuki

Traditionally, earlier generation Jimnys have been available from factory in chassis cab configuration, so a trucklet such as this is merely canon in our opinion. Check out this 1982-1990 Jimny 1000, for example. How cool would it be to tool around in one of these?

Illustration for article titled Suzuki New Zealand Converts Jimnys Into Tiny Flatbed Trucks
Photo: Suzuki New Zealand (Driven)

However, the new Jimny’s added handiness doesn’t come cheap. Driven says the conversion adds 12,000 NZD ($7276) on top of the Jimny’s base price, meaning that it’ll cost you 37,990 NZD for a complete turn-key package, or over $23k in American dollars.

Advertisement

It goes without saying that there are regular pick-up trucks available new for the money in New Zealand as well, but then again: if this is exactly what you want, you can have it, and it’s properly done. And with the 1500cc four-banger remaining untouched, it’s at least quite swift compared to other tiny trucks.

Antti Kautonen

Automotive writer based in Finland. Never paid more than two grand for a car. Currently drives a manual turbodiesel wagon.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik

Cutting Cheap Steelies Into Fake BBS Wheels Is Incredibly Dangerous Creativity

The Worst Crash In Racing History Compelled A Racing Driver To Invent This Ubiquitous Safety Equipment

Formula One Was Always Going To Make This A Complete Fiasco

The C8 Corvette's Tachometer Changes After The Car's Broken In