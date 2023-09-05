Suspected Drunk Driver Calls 911 On Himself After Going The Wrong Way Down A Highway

We’ve probably all had a day where you can’t seem to do anything right. One driver in Nebraska certainly had such a night last week after he called police on a wrong-way driver on Highway 77. It turns out, he was calling the cops on himself.

Lancaster County Sheriff Office posted dash cam footage and the suspect’s 911 call to its Facebook last Thursday , which happened back in March. The driver called police about a wrong-way driver on Highway 77, though he didn’t realize that the real wrong way driver was himself. Here’s a transcript of the call from CNN:

“I’m on Highway 77 going north and there is somebody that is on the wrong side of the road,” the driver says in a recording of the 911 call. He added that the other driver “almost ran me off the road.” “That was gnarly,” he said. “That was like, a lot.” The video then shows the unidentified driver being pulled over by a police officer. “Do you know why I stopped you?” asks the officer. “Yeah, because I was on the wrong side of the road,” admits the driver. When asked if there was a reason he was driving on the wrong side, he replied he “must have missed an exit.” The driver also confirmed he was the same person who had previously called 911.﻿



Lancaster police discovered the drive had a blood-alcohol content nearly twice the state limit. Luckily this driver was taken off the road before he could do serious damage to someone else. Wrong-way drivers, whether intoxicated or simply confused, are commonplace on America’s aging infrastructure. Most states have wrong-way driver detection systems on busy highways and freeways. About 500 per year are killed by wrong-way drivers between 2015 and 2018, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.