Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Police in Mississauga, Ontario are looking for a suspect in a hit-and-run accident in which the culprit caused a 180-degree spin before fleeing the scene. Talk about no more Mr. Nice Guy, eh?

The accident took place on May 3 on the northbound Highway 410. A video posted by local police on Twitter show a driver tailgating another car in the HOV lane. Driver One swerves out of the HOV lane to pass the car ahead of him and in doing so loses control momentarily, hitting the car he passed.

The passed driver ends up spinning out on the highway at speed before coming to a stop. Police still haven’t caught their suspect.

I’m going to be honest here, though—anyone who buys into the stereotype that Canadians are super nice and polite has never seen ‘em drive. I take the 410 every time I drive to Canada to visit my husband, and it’s a goddamn nightmare. You’ll have people tailgating you at 20 km/hr over the speed limit in the right lane. Other people are swerving all over the place like they’re competing in a damn slalom. Canadian drivers are the four-wheeled version of angry Canadian geese.

Advertisement

If you have any information about the incident, call the number listed in the tweet above. And if you were considering taking a leisurely drive down the 410 any time soon—maybe, uh, don’t.