Supercharged Mazda RX-7, Restoring Ram SRT-10, Vindicating VinFast: The Best Automotive Videos On YouTube This Week

Car Culture

Supercharged Mazda RX-7, Restoring Ram SRT-10, Vindicating VinFast: The Best Automotive Videos On YouTube This Week

A salute to the ambitious and hopefuls, because there's a lot of junk being turned into something special out there.

By
Lawrence Hodge
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Supercharged Mazda RX-7, Restoring Ram SRT-10, Vindicating VinFast: The Best Automotive Videos On YouTube This Week
Screenshot: ScapLife Garage YouTube

With summer in full swing, it seems everyone is finally getting around to either starting those project cars or buying cars to start a project. So this week’s videos are mostly full of said projects.

Advertisement

Of course, these are acquired projects that are a bit rough around the edges, like a cheap Dodge Ram SRT-10 with a mysterious issue and a Volvo V70R that someone dumped at an auction. Or see answers to questions you never really ever asked, like how a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk handles at the track.

So grab a comfortable chair, or maybe settle in that cool pool floatie, relax and check out the best automotive videos on YouTube this week.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 11

Buying Used WRX’s To Test Out A Homemade Dirt Track

Buying Used WRX’s To Test Out A Homemade Dirt Track

Subaru WRX Testing (It failed)

The boys at CBoysTV can be kind of annoying sometimes. While they do interesting and admittedly cool stuff with cars or anything with wheels or a motor, they’re almost the poster child of typical YouTube content creators: young with too much money and too much time on their hands to think of more crazy shit to do to generate more content and more money.

Advertisement

Take this week’s video. CBoysTV have had a friend clearing out a huge tract of land and turning it into a dirt track they can play on. It’s nearing completion and to test it out, they took $20,000 to a local dealership and bought two used Subaru WRXs. You might be able to predict how this one ends.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 11

Cringy Automotive TikTok

Cringy Automotive TikTok

Exposing The MOST Cringeworthy Car TikToks!!!

TikTok is the home of cringe, really. Throw cars into the equation and it can easily turn into secondhand embarrassment. Drew Peacock highlights a collection of fantastically cringe automotive TikToks that’ll have you saying “That’s enough internet for today.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 11

The Finale Of A Flipping Series

The Finale Of A Flipping Series

Dream to Reality - Finally Bought Our $400 Ferrari - Flying Wheels

Flying Wheels flipping saga is finally coming to a conclusion. The series has gone on over two years, where Flying Wheels initially started with $400, in hopes to keep flipping cars and eventually have enough money to purchase a Ferrari. It looks as if his work has paid off, as he heads down to Florida to pick up the Ferrari, the ultimate prize of his efforts, from a private owner.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 11

A Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Tackles The ‘Ring

A Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Tackles The ‘Ring

INSANE 707hp Jeep Trackhawk Made Him LOSE HIS MIND!🤯🤣

I never thought I’d write about a Jeep and Nurburgring in the same sentence, but here we are. The always excellent Misha Charoudin continues his saga of taking personally owned vehicles and their owners on the Nurburgring to see just what they can do. This week’s video is especially good as the owner freaks out while on the track and it’s hilarious.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 11

A Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VII Restoration

A Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VII Restoration

Restoration of a Rare Mitsubishi EVO 7

Who would just throw away and/or abandon a Lancer Evolution? Apparently such monsters walk among us as Mad4Motors managed to find one such abandoned Evo VII. But as the old saying goes “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.” The formally orphaned Evo is now completely restored, and should fetch a pretty penny too.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 11

A Volvo V70R That Needs So Much More Than TLC

A Volvo V70R That Needs So Much More Than TLC

Volvo V70R Rescue Mission! Why was this Rare Swedish wagon DUMPED at auction?

We all love performance wagons, and it sucks that there aren’t many manufactured anymore. But if you can find a used one, you should definitely buy it. Even if it’s in bad shape. YouTuber I Do Cars did just that, got himself a really special one: A Volvo V70R. But it’s a project car. And it’s in rough shape. You can see whether or not he’s able to get it up and running again.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 11

In Defense Of The Vinfast VF8. Sort Of

In Defense Of The Vinfast VF8. Sort Of

We Drove the Worst Reviewed Car in America

Vinfast’s VF8 was almost universally panned by every automotive publication. But, is the little Vietnamese EV really that bad? The short answer is yes. The long answer is kind of complicated, but still yes. Donut Media took one on a test drive and using a checklist of things that various automotive outlets pointed out were bad about the VF8, sought to find out if those things were truly bad or recreate the bad things that some reviewers encountered. While this may come off as a defense of the VF8, it’s not. Donut Media comes to the same conclusion as everyone else: Vinfast needs to take their cars back to the drawing board.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 11

Restoring A Supercharged FD Mazda RX-7

Restoring A Supercharged FD Mazda RX-7

My Supercharged FD Rx7 RESTORATION

As the years go on, the FD generation of the Mazda RX-7 has become highly sought after. Nearly everyone tunes them, but that also means that they’re becoming harder to find stock. In the long run this may be a good thing as parts for these things run out. But if you look hard enough you can still find ones that have been junked. ScapLife Garage has had one of these things for awhile and just hasn’t had the time to get to it. Until now. Oh, and they decided to drop a supercharged Chevy V8 into it which sounds like the stuff of dreams.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 11

A Trashed Dodge Ram SRT-10

A Trashed Dodge Ram SRT-10

I Bought a 500HP V10 Viper Truck and got $10,000 Off because of a Mystery Mechanical Issue

The Dodge Ram SRT-10 was special. Here was Dodge doing the work of a skunkworks/some guy in his garage by dropping the Viper’s massive V10 into its Ram pickup. While we’ll never see anything like it again, finding a cheap one of these things is rare. But also remember, there’s always a reason something is cheap.

Advertisement

Take this Ram SRT-10 that Samcrac managed to pick up at an auction for just $13,000. While thats a hell of a good price, the thing looks like it has been sitting for years and of course has some mechanical issues. He’s able to sort it out, but he may certainly be into this thing for far more than he paid. And the transmission won’t shift into reverse. Good luck sir!

Advertisement

11 / 11