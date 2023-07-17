Supercharged Mazda RX-7, Restoring Ram SRT-10, Vindicating VinFast: The Best Automotive Videos On YouTube This Week

With summer in full swing, it seems everyone is finally getting around to either starting those project cars or buying cars to start a project. So this week’ s videos are mostly full of said projects.

Advertisement

Of course, these are acquired projects that are a bit rough around the edges, like a cheap Dodge Ram SRT-10 with a mysterious issue and a Volvo V70R that someone dumped at an auction. Or see answers to questions you never really ever asked, like how a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk handles at the track.

So grab a comfortable chair, or maybe settle in that cool pool floatie, relax and check out the best automotive videos on YouTube this week.