Suitors, I’ll Take My Pink Bugatti Chiron Now

It’s Valentine’s Day, folks. What have you done for your significant other today? Flowers? Dinner? A last-minute box of those filled chocolates that are always half gross? Those things are nice, sure. But nothing would ever compare to a specially-commissioned pink Bugatti Chiron, and if you didn’t get your special someone that, then what the hell are you doing?

Suitors, take note.

That’s just what an unnamed husband did for his wife. He popped into the H.R. Owen dealership in London and hand selected a beautiful custom car for his wife for a grand total of about $3.3 million. No big deal. In fact, this buyer even worked closely with Bugatti’s factory in Molsh eim, France to ensure that every little detail was perfect.

Now, there are a lot of things we don’t know about this story. The identities are kept secret (although I think we can make an educated guess that the giftee’s name is Alice, since that’s the name emblazoned on the headrests and door sills). We don’t know if it’s actually a Valentine’s Day gift or just a random “I love you” reminder. All we know are the specs, and those details are delicious.

The exterior of this gorgeous Chiron is finished in Matt Blanc and Silk Rosé, the latter of which is something Bugatti developed specifically for this car. It works to a gorgeous, subtle effect that’s not quite as gaudy as wrapping your Lamborghini in neon pink while still letting everyone around you know that the driver of this machine isn’t afraid of softer shades. Paired with the chrome accents and rosé covers on the 8.0-liter W16 engine , it’s seriously a beautiful machine to look at.

All that would be pointless, though, if the interior didn’t mimic the exterior—and hoo boy, does it ever. The leather seats are primarily off-white, but there are enough pink and chrome accents to make you feel luxurious. It doesn’t get much better than this.

So, suitors, please start taking notes. I know I’m already married, but my husband and I have agreed on a policy whereby if someone would like to purchase me a drink, I do not refuse because it means we have to pay for one fewer drink. The same rule applies for Bugattis. You can expect absolutely nothing from me in return, but you can rest easy knowing you’ve done a good deed... or something like that.